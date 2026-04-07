AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars

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U.S Air Force Airmen assigned to the 623 Air Control Squadron brief radio control communications and the technology used to support the 18th Wing during America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2026. The two-day event was open to the public and enabled attendees to learn about the U.S. military’s role in keeping the Indo-Pacific region free and open. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)