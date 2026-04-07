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    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars [Image 2 of 16]

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    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley 

    18th Wing

    U.S Air Force Airmen assigned to the 623 Air Control Squadron brief radio control communications and the technology used to support the 18th Wing during America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2026. The two-day event was open to the public and enabled attendees to learn about the U.S. military’s role in keeping the Indo-Pacific region free and open. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 04:43
    Photo ID: 9608718
    VIRIN: 260411-F-LD348-1005
    Resolution: 5736x3816
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars

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    TAGS

    USJapanAlliance
    TeamKadena
    18th Wing
    AmericaFest2026
    StarsCarsGuitars

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