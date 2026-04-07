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    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars [Image 9 of 16]

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    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess 

    18th Wing

    A festival attendee chases bubbles near the Sports Zone during America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2026. America Fest gave local community members the opportunity to meet U.S. service members, learn about their role in the defense of Japan and experience American culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 04:43
    Photo ID: 9608730
    VIRIN: 260411-F-NW722-1576
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Gracelyn Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars

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    18th Wing
    AmericaFest2026

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