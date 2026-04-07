AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars

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A Shania Twain tribute performer takes the stage during America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2026. AmFest 26 is a great opportunity for Kadena to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of America’s independence, combining patriotism with purpose as history continues to be made. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)