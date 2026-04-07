Festival attendees watch cars drift during America Fest 2026, celebrating the theme, “Stars, Cars and Guitars,” at Kadena Air Base, Japan, on April 11, 2026. For the first time ever, attendees enjoyed both a car show and drifting event as part of America Fest 2026, marking the 250th birthday of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 04:43
|Photo ID:
|9608734
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-XM554-1230
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.