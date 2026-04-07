AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars

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A festival attendee poses for a photo with Kappy, the 18th Wing’s mascot, during America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2026. America Fest is an opportunity for the local community to meet U.S. service members, see advanced static aircraft up close, learn about Kadena’s mission and experience American culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)