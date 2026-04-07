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    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars [Image 7 of 16]

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    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    18th Wing

    A festival attendee poses for a photo with Kappy, the 18th Wing’s mascot, during America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2026. America Fest is an opportunity for the local community to meet U.S. service members, see advanced static aircraft up close, learn about Kadena’s mission and experience American culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 04:43
    Photo ID: 9608728
    VIRIN: 260411-F-LO539-1008
    Resolution: 2048x1463
    Size: 776.01 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars

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    18th Wing
    AmericaFest2026
    AmericaFest26

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