Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies

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Gov. Mark Gordon signs the Veterans Welcome Home Day proclamation during a ceremony at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, Wyoming, March 28, 2026. “We must never forget the sacrifices of those who served and ensure their legacy endures for generations to come,” the proclamation states. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)