Gov. Mark Gordon signs the Veterans Welcome Home Day proclamation during a ceremony at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, Wyoming, March 28, 2026. “We must never forget the sacrifices of those who served and ensure their legacy endures for generations to come,” the proclamation states. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2026 17:19
|Photo ID:
|9589190
|VIRIN:
|260328-Z-ZC993-1085
|Resolution:
|3863x2575
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|DUBOIS, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies [Image 24 of 24], by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A tradition to remember: Wyoming National Guard and leaders honor veterans so their stories are not forgotten
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