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    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies [Image 15 of 24]

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    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies

    DUBOIS, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2026

    Photo by Joseph Coslett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Gov. Mark Gordon signs the Veterans Welcome Home Day proclamation during a ceremony at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, Wyoming, March 28, 2026. “We must never forget the sacrifices of those who served and ensure their legacy endures for generations to come,” the proclamation states. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.29.2026 17:19
    Photo ID: 9589190
    VIRIN: 260328-Z-ZC993-1085
    Resolution: 3863x2575
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: DUBOIS, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies [Image 24 of 24], by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A tradition to remember: Wyoming National Guard and leaders honor veterans so their stories are not forgotten

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    TAGS

    Wyoming
    Senator Barrasso
    governor gordon
    National Guard
    veterans
    Army National Guard

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