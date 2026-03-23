Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies

Wyoming leaders, Veterans, and community members gather at American Legion Post 14 in Laramie, Wyoming, March 28, 2026, for a Veterans Welcome Home Day ceremony. Remarks from Gov. Mark Gordon, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, and Wyoming Veterans Commission Chairman Kelly Ivanoff emphasized honoring Veterans across all generations and ensuring their service is never forgotten. During the ceremony, Porter said, “From the very beginning, the call has been the same—‘Who will go?’ And in every generation, someone steps forward and says, ‘Send me.’ They become the Sword when the nation must fight, and the Shield when others need to be protected—and because of them, freedom endures.” (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2026 17:19
|Photo ID:
|9589176
|VIRIN:
|260328-Z-ZC993-1043
|Resolution:
|6995x4663
|Size:
|8.05 MB
|Location:
|LARAMIE, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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A tradition to remember: Wyoming National Guard and leaders honor veterans so their stories are not forgotten
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