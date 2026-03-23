Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies

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Gov. Mark Gordon, governor of Wyoming, speaks during a Veterans Welcome Home Day ceremony at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, Wyoming, March 28, 2026. “We will never let that happen again,” Gordon said, reaffirming the state’s commitment to honoring Veterans. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)