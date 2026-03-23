Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies

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Kelly Ivanoff, chairman of the Wyoming Veterans Commission, speaks during a Veterans Welcome Home Day ceremony at American Legion Post 14 in Laramie, Wyoming, March 28, 2026. “Your service was never insignificant. It still matters, and it always will,” Ivanoff said. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)