Kelly Ivanoff, chairman of the Wyoming Veterans Commission, speaks during a Veterans Welcome Home Day ceremony at American Legion Post 14 in Laramie, Wyoming, March 28, 2026. “Your service was never insignificant. It still matters, and it always will,” Ivanoff said. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2026 17:19
|Photo ID:
|9589173
|VIRIN:
|260328-Z-ZC993-1031
|Resolution:
|5500x3667
|Size:
|7.06 MB
|Location:
|LARAMIE, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies [Image 24 of 24], by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A tradition to remember: Wyoming National Guard and leaders honor veterans so their stories are not forgotten
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