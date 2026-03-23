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    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies [Image 5 of 24]

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    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies

    LARAMIE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2026

    Photo by Joseph Coslett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Gov. Mark Gordon recognizes Vietnam veteran Barry Gasdek and World War II veteran Edmond Meyer during a Veterans Welcome Home Day ceremony at American Legion Post 14 in Laramie, Wyoming, March 28, 2026. The ceremony honored their service and the lasting impact of their contributions across generations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.29.2026 17:19
    Photo ID: 9589174
    VIRIN: 260328-Z-ZC993-1032
    Resolution: 7258x4839
    Size: 7.43 MB
    Location: LARAMIE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies [Image 24 of 24], by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies

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