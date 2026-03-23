Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies

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Gov. Mark Gordon recognizes Vietnam veteran Barry Gasdek and World War II veteran Edmond Meyer during a Veterans Welcome Home Day ceremony at American Legion Post 14 in Laramie, Wyoming, March 28, 2026. The ceremony honored their service and the lasting impact of their contributions across generations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)