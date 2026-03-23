U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., speaks during a Veterans Welcome Home Day ceremony in Dubois, Wyoming, March 28, 2026. “Freedom is never more than one generation away,” Barrasso said, emphasizing the responsibility to carry forward the legacy of service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2026 17:19
|Photo ID:
|9589180
|VIRIN:
|260328-Z-ZC993-1067
|Resolution:
|5936x3957
|Size:
|6.74 MB
|Location:
|DUBOIS, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies [Image 24 of 24], by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A tradition to remember: Wyoming National Guard and leaders honor veterans so their stories are not forgotten
No keywords found.