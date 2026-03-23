Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies

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U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., speaks during a Veterans Welcome Home Day ceremony in Dubois, Wyoming, March 28, 2026. “Freedom is never more than one generation away,” Barrasso said, emphasizing the responsibility to carry forward the legacy of service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)