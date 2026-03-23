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    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies [Image 14 of 24]

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    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies

    DUBOIS, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2026

    Photo by Joseph Coslett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, adjutant general of Wyoming, speaks during a Veterans Welcome Home Day ceremony in Dubois, Wyoming, March 28, 2026. “From the very beginning, the call has been the same—‘Who will go?’ And in every generation, someone steps forward and says, ‘Send me.’ They become the Sword when the nation must fight, and the Shield when others need to be protected—and because of them, freedom endures,” Porter said. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.29.2026 17:19
    Photo ID: 9589183
    VIRIN: 260328-Z-ZC993-1075
    Resolution: 6634x4423
    Size: 7.66 MB
    Location: DUBOIS, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies [Image 24 of 24], by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies
    Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A tradition to remember: Wyoming National Guard and leaders honor veterans so their stories are not forgotten

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    Wyoming
    Senator Barrasso
    governor gordon
    National Guard
    veterans
    Army National Guard

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