Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Wyoming leaders, Veterans, and families gather at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, Wyoming, March 28, 2026, to honor service members during the Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day ceremony. Speakers, including Gov. Mark Gordon, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, and Wyoming Veterans Commission Chairman Kelly Ivanoff, emphasized the state’s enduring commitment to recognize Veterans from all generations and ensure their service and sacrifice are never forgotten. During the ceremony, Porter said, “From the very beginning, the call has been the same—‘Who will go?’ And in every generation, someone steps forward and says, ‘Send me.’ They become the Sword when the nation must fight, and the Shield when others need to be protected—and because of them, freedom endures.” (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)