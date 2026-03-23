Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies

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Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, adjutant general of Wyoming, speaks during a Veterans Welcome Home Day ceremony in Dubois, Wyoming, March 28, 2026. “From the very beginning, the call has been the same—‘Who will go?’ And in every generation, someone steps forward and says, ‘Send me.’ They become the Sword when the nation must fight, and the Shield when others need to be protected—and because of them, freedom endures,” Porter said. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)