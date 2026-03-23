Gov. Mark Gordon recognizes Veterans during a Veterans Welcome Home Day ceremony at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, Wyoming, March 28, 2026, including Bob Sobala, a U.S. Army veteran; First Sgt. Tom Tominsky, U.S. Marine Corps; and Master Chief Robert Holey, U.S. Navy. The ceremony honored their service and continued contributions to their communities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2026 17:19
|Photo ID:
|9589184
|VIRIN:
|260328-Z-ZC993-1091
|Resolution:
|6501x4334
|Size:
|8.56 MB
|Location:
|DUBOIS, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies [Image 24 of 24], by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A tradition to remember: Wyoming National Guard and leaders honor veterans so their stories are not forgotten
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