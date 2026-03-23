Wyoming leaders honor veterans across generations during statewide Welcome Home Day ceremonies

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Gov. Mark Gordon recognizes Veterans during a Veterans Welcome Home Day ceremony at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, Wyoming, March 28, 2026, including Bob Sobala, a U.S. Army veteran; First Sgt. Tom Tominsky, U.S. Marine Corps; and Master Chief Robert Holey, U.S. Navy. The ceremony honored their service and continued contributions to their communities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)