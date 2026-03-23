Date Taken: 03.20.2026 Date Posted: 03.26.2026 16:16 Photo ID: 9586030 VIRIN: 260320-A-JC790-3107 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.04 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

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This work, CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers [Image 16 of 16], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.