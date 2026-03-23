Photo By Rodney Jackson | Homeschooled students from the Fort Hood Child and Youth Services Science, Technology,...... read more read more Photo By Rodney Jackson | Homeschooled students from the Fort Hood Child and Youth Services Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, or STEM, program, (from left) Rebecca Gannon, Alexia Foster, Angelo and Angelic Rivera, and Kiralyz Gonzalez, parents and CYS school liaison officer, Kristine Caparco take a group photo with Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center leadership and members of the hospital’s Robotics Department before touring the department March 20. see less | View Image Page

CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center opened its doors to a group of young learners March 20, hosting Fort Hood Child and Youth Services homeschooled Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics students for an immersive tour of its Robotics Department—an event designed to inspire interest in Military Medicine and future healthcare careers.

Col. Mark Jacques, hospital commander and director, hospital leadership and members of the robotics team, welcomed the five students, aged 7 to 10, to the CRDAMC facility. The youth participated in the three-hour visit, which marked the first robotics-focused youth tour at the hospital in more than five years.

The students rotated through three interactive stations led by staff from perioperative nursing services, general surgery, and anesthesia.

At the robotic surgery station, Maj. Oriana Ellis, chief of general surgery, demonstrated how advanced technology is used to perform precise, minimally invasive procedures. Students observed surgical simulation, got hands on experience with tools used on the robot and had the opportunity to ask questions about the equipment and techniques used in modern operating rooms.

“Robotic surgery allows us to perform complex procedures with greater control and accuracy,” said Ellis. “It’s important for students to see how technology is shaping the future of medicine.”

In the second station, surgical technicians and perioperative nurses guided students through proper gowning and gloving procedures, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a sterile environment during surgery.

“They were very focused and eager to learn,” said Dana Alexander, registered nurse and circulator in the operating room. “It’s rewarding to see them take pride in doing it correctly.”

The third station introduced students to airway management, where student registered nurse anesthesia providers demonstrated essential techniques used to maintain patient safety during surgical procedures.

“One student told me they didn’t realize how important this role was,” said Maj. LaDonna Tolbart, anesthesia provider. “That kind of awareness is exactly what we hope to build.”

The tour was structured with timed rotations to ensure each group experienced all three stations, creating a fast-paced and engaging learning environment.

CYS school liaison officer, Kristine Caparco, helped coordinate the visit for the students reinforcing its partnership with the medical center to provide educational opportunities for military-connected youth.

“Our hope was for the students to get a better understanding of the medical field and explore future career opportunities, and this experience did just that,” said Caparco.

“This event strengthens our connection with the community while showcasing the wide range of careers in Military Medicine,” said Col. Sativa Franklin, deputy commander for the department of surgical services. “Experiences like this can have a lasting impact on how students view their future.”

For the students who attended, the visit offered more than just a behind-the-scenes look at hospital operations, it provided a hands-on introduction to innovation, teamwork, and the possibilities within healthcare.