CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers

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Homeschooled students from the Fort Hood Child and Youth Services Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, or STEM, program (from left) Angelic Rivera, Kiralyz Gonzalez, Angelo Rivera, Alexia Foster, Rebecca Gannon, and (far right) CYS school liaison officer, Kristine Caparco take a group photo with Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center members of the hospital’s Robotics Department after scrubbing in and touring the department March 20.