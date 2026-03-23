CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers

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Maj. Oriana Ellis, chief of general surgery, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center demonstrates robotic-assisted surgical technology, as La’Keshia Paige and Jessica Gerberg certified surgical technologist assist, to Fort Hood Child and Youth Services Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, or STEM, program students, as the students practice themselves, during a hands-on tour March 20.