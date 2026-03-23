Maj. Oriana Ellis, chief of general surgery, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center demonstrates robotic-assisted surgical technology, as La’Keshia Paige and Jessica Gerberg certified surgical technologist assist, to Fort Hood Child and Youth Services Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, or STEM, program students, as the students practice themselves, during a hands-on tour March 20.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 16:15
|Photo ID:
|9586003
|VIRIN:
|260320-A-JC790-1186
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers [Image 16 of 16], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers
No keywords found.