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    CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers [Image 16 of 16]

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    CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Maj. LaDonna Tolbart, anesthesia provider and anesthesia team members of Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center teach airway management techniques to Fort Hood Child and Youth Services Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, or STEM, program student Kiralyz Gonzalez participating in a Robotics Department tour at the hospital March 20.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 16:16
    Photo ID: 9586028
    VIRIN: 260320-A-JC790-9834
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers [Image 16 of 16], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers
    CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers
    CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers
    CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers
    CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers
    CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers
    CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers
    CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers
    CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers
    CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers
    CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers
    CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers
    CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers
    CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers
    CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers
    CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers

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