CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers

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Maj. LaDonna Tolbart, anesthesia provider and anesthesia team members of Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center teach airway management techniques to Fort Hood Child and Youth Services Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, or STEM, program student Kiralyz Gonzalez participating in a Robotics Department tour at the hospital March 20.