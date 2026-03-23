Dana Alexander, registered nurse and circulator in the operating room Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center teaches Fort Hood Child and Youth Services Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, or STEM, program student Kiralyz Gonzalez proper hand sanitizing steps during a Robotics Department tour at the hospital March 20.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 16:16
|Photo ID:
|9586023
|VIRIN:
|260320-A-JC790-1075
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.39 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers
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