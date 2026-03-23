CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers

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Maj. LaDonna Tolbart, Cpt. Michaela Bishop, Cpt. Byung Jung, anesthesia providers, and Dena Chapman, registered nurse Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center teach airway management techniques to Fort Hood Child and Youth Services Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, or STEM, program student Angelo Rivera who participated in a Robotics Department tour at the hospital March 20.