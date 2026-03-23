Alexia Foster (right) and Kiralyz Gonzalez, Fort Hood Child and Youth Services Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, or STEM, program students, share a laugh while taking notes during a Robotics Surgery Department tour at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center March 20.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 16:15
|Photo ID:
|9586009
|VIRIN:
|260320-A-JC790-1155
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers
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