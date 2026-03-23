Fort Hood Child and Youth Services Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, or STEM, program students observe a surgery robot while learning about Military Medicine career opportunities during a hands-on tour at the hospital March 20.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 16:16
|Photo ID:
|9586014
|VIRIN:
|260320-A-JC790-1140
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.75 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers [Image 16 of 16], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers
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