Staff Sgt. Brittany Williams, Sgt. Alexander Liusamoa, operating room specialists, Melissa Carty-Cash and Dana Alexander, registered nurses, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center teach Fort Hood Child and Youth Services Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, or STEM, program students, (from left) Angelo and Angelic Rivera, and Kiralyz Gonzalez how to properly don gowns and gloves as CYS school liaison officer, Kristine Caparco chaperones and observes.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 16:16
|Photo ID:
|9586026
|VIRIN:
|260320-A-JC790-1023
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.28 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers [Image 16 of 16], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers
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