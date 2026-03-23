CRDAMC hosts Fort Hood Child and Youth Services STEM program home schoolers

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Staff Sgt. Brittany Williams, Sgt. Alexander Liusamoa, operating room specialists, Melissa Carty-Cash and Dana Alexander, registered nurses, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center teach Fort Hood Child and Youth Services Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, or STEM, program students, (from left) Angelo and Angelic Rivera, and Kiralyz Gonzalez how to properly don gowns and gloves as CYS school liaison officer, Kristine Caparco chaperones and observes.