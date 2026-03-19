USAF Thunderbirds perform during Luke Days 2026 Family Day

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The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds,” perform during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Events like Luke Days 2026 provide a glimpse into the training, preparation and teamwork that allow the joint force to respond quickly and effectively when needed anytime and anywhere. The Thunderbirds demonstrate the speed, precision and discipline required to operate one of the Air Force’s premier fighter platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)