USAF Thunderbirds perform during Luke Days 2026 Family Day

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The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds,” perform during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Flying the F-16 Fighting Falcon in tight formation, the Thunderbirds highlight the coordination and skill required to maintain modern air superiority. Modern military aviation reflects the advanced technology, precision engineering and rigorous training required to maintain air superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)