USAF Thunderbirds perform during Luke Days 2026 Family Day

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The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds,” perform during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Static displays and flight demonstrations during Luke Days 2026 reflect the evolution of military aviation and the continued commitment to defending the nation. Flying the F-16 Fighting Falcon in tight formation, the Thunderbirds highlight the coordination and skill required to maintain modern air superiority. Modern airpower relies on the integration of advanced technology and highly trained personnel to sustain combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)