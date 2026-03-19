USAF Thunderbirds perform during Luke Days 2026 Family Day

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Burress, front, Thunderbird 2/left wing pilot, and Lt. Col. Tyler Clark, back, Thunderbird 4/slot pilot, assigned to the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds,” look to the crowd as they taxi on the runway during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Thunderbirds demonstrate the speed, precision and discipline required to operate one of the Air Force’s premier fighter platforms. Modern military aviation reflects the advanced technology, precision engineering and rigorous training required to maintain air superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)