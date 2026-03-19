USAF Thunderbirds perform during Luke Days 2026 Family Day

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A United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbird,” performs during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 provides an opportunity for the community to witness the coordination, expertise and commitment required to sustain modern military aviation. The Thunderbirds demonstrate the speed, precision and discipline required to operate one of the Air Force’s premier fighter platforms. Demonstrations of modern aviation capability illustrate how innovation supports the precision and professionalism of the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)