USAF Thunderbirds perform during Luke Days 2026 Family Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds,” perform during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 showcases the platforms and people that form the backbone of American airpower, reinforcing the nation’s ability to deter and, when necessary, defeat threats to national safety. The Thunderbirds represent the professionalism and training required of Airmen who operate combat aircraft tasked with defending the nation. Modern military aviation reflects the advanced technology, precision engineering and rigorous training required to maintain air superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)