USAF Thunderbirds perform during Luke Days 2026 Family Day

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Megan Berberich, Thunderbird 9/flight surgeon assigned to the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," uses a signal mirror to signal to Thunderbird pilots the precise flight safety zone, during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Demonstrations like this showcase the maneuverability and combat capability of modern fighter aviation. Modern military aviation reflects the advanced technology, precision engineering and rigorous training required to maintain air superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)