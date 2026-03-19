USAF Thunderbirds perform during Luke Days 2026 Family Day

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The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds,” perform during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Flying the F-16 Fighting Falcon in tight formation, the Thunderbirds highlight the coordination and skill required to maintain modern air superiority. By bringing military aviation to the public, Luke Days 2026 gives the public an inside view to the readiness, discipline and coordination required to sustain combat capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)