The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds,” perform during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Demonstrations like this showcase the maneuverability and combat capability of modern fighter aviation. Today’s military aircraft demonstrate how innovation and disciplined training enable the joint force to respond rapidly to evolving threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2026 14:21
|Photo ID:
|9577295
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-KJ279-2485
|Resolution:
|3617x2035
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF Thunderbirds perform during Luke Days 2026 Family Day [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.