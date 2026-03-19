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    USAF Thunderbirds perform during Luke Days 2026 Family Day [Image 9 of 11]

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    USAF Thunderbirds perform during Luke Days 2026 Family Day

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson 

    56th Fighter Wing

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds,” perform during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Demonstrations like this showcase the maneuverability and combat capability of modern fighter aviation. Today’s military aircraft demonstrate how innovation and disciplined training enable the joint force to respond rapidly to evolving threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 14:21
    Photo ID: 9577295
    VIRIN: 260320-F-KJ279-2485
    Resolution: 3617x2035
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAF Thunderbirds perform during Luke Days 2026 Family Day [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAF Thunderbirds perform during Luke Days 2026 Family Day
    USAF Thunderbirds perform during Luke Days 2026 Family Day
    USAF Thunderbirds perform during Luke Days 2026 Family Day
    USAF Thunderbirds perform during Luke Days 2026 Family Day
    USAF Thunderbirds perform during Luke Days 2026 Family Day
    USAF Thunderbirds perform during Luke Days 2026 Family Day
    USAF Thunderbirds perform during Luke Days 2026 Family Day
    USAF Thunderbirds perform during Luke Days 2026 Family Day
    USAF Thunderbirds perform during Luke Days 2026 Family Day
    USAF Thunderbirds perform during Luke Days 2026 Family Day
    USAF Thunderbirds perform during Luke Days 2026 Family Day

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    TAGS

    Innovation
    Family Day
    Thunderbirds
    Luke Days 2026

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