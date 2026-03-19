USAF Thunderbirds perform during Luke Days 2026 Family Day

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The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds,” takeoff during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Aircraft demonstrations throughout Luke Days 2026 illustrate the speed, precision and operational capability that underpin the history and continuation of American air superiority. The Thunderbirds represent the professionalism and training required of Airmen who operate combat aircraft tasked with defending the nation. Today’s military aircraft demonstrate how innovation and disciplined training enable the joint force to respond rapidly to evolving threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)