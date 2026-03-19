U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Simon M. Doran, right, incoming commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Maj. Gen. Marcus Annibale, outgoing commanding general, salute the colors during pass in review during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 20, 2026. During the ceremony, Annibale relinquished command to Doran as commanding general. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 02:09
|Photo ID:
|9575166
|VIRIN:
|260320-M-XG218-1237
|Resolution:
|6094x4063
|Size:
|5.98 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Marcus Annibale relinquishes command of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing to Brig. Gen. Simon Doran [Image 13 of 13], by GySgt Scott Smolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.