Maj. Gen. Marcus Annibale relinquishes command of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing to Brig. Gen. Simon Doran

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U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Simon M. Doran, incoming commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 20, 2026. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Marcus Annibale relinquished command to Doran as commanding general. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)