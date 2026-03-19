Maj. Gen. Marcus Annibale relinquishes command of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing to Brig. Gen. Simon Doran

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U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Simon M. Doran, incoming commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Maj. Gen. Marcus B. Annibale, outgoing commanding general, salute the colors during the pass and review of troops during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 20, 2026. During the ceremony, Annibale relinquished command to Doran as commanding general. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Sotodavila)