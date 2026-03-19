Maj. Gen. Marcus Annibale relinquishes command of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing to Brig. Gen. Simon Doran

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U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing march in formation during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 20, 2026. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Marcus Annibale relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Simon Doran as commanding general. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Sotodavila)