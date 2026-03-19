Maj. Gen. Marcus Annibale relinquishes command of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing to Brig. Gen. Simon Doran

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U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Peters, chaplain of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, gives the invocation during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 20, 2026. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Marcus Annibale relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Simon Doran as commanding general. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)