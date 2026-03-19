U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing salute the incoming and outgoing commanding generals during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 20, 2026. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Marcus Annibale relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Simon Doran as commanding general. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Sotodavila)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 02:09
|Photo ID:
|9575151
|VIRIN:
|260320-M-JH235-1111
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Marcus Annibale relinquishes command of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing to Brig. Gen. Simon Doran [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Ryan Sotodavila, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.