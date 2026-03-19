Maj. Gen. Marcus Annibale relinquishes command of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing to Brig. Gen. Simon Doran

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U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing present flowers to the spouses of Brig. Gen. Simon M. Doran, incoming commanding general of 1st MAW, and Maj. Gen. Marcus B. Annibale, outgoing commanding general, during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 20, 2026. During the ceremony, Annibale relinquished command to Doran as commanding general. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Sotodavila)