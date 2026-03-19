Maj. Gen. Marcus Annibale relinquishes command of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing to Brig. Gen. Simon Doran

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U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Marcus Annibale, outgoing commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 20, 2026. During the ceremony, Annibale relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Simon Doran as commanding general. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)