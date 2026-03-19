Maj. Gen. Marcus Annibale relinquishes command of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing to Brig. Gen. Simon Doran

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U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing stand in formation during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 20, 2026. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Marcus B. Annibale relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Simon M. Doran as commanding general. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Sotodavila)