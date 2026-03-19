U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing stand in formation during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 20, 2026. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Marcus Annibale relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Simon Doran as commanding general. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 02:09
|Photo ID:
|9575162
|VIRIN:
|260320-M-XG218-1154
|Resolution:
|6485x4323
|Size:
|5.93 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Marcus Annibale relinquishes command of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing to Brig. Gen. Simon Doran [Image 13 of 13], by GySgt Scott Smolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.