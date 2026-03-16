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    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season [Image 10 of 10]

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    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season

    LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s park rangers pose during a tour of the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project March 12, 2026, on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, Tennessee, during the annual Park Ranger Workshop. The park rangers benefitted from visiting the navigation lock that is being replaced by a larger more efficient lock under construction. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 14:30
    Photo ID: 9570799
    VIRIN: 260312-A-EO110-1013
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season [Image 10 of 10], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season

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    TAGS

    Nashville District
    Park Rangers
    Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project
    Park Ranger Workshop
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

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