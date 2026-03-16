The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s park rangers pose during a tour of the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project March 12, 2026, on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, Tennessee, during the annual Park Ranger Workshop. The park rangers benefitted from visiting the navigation lock that is being replaced by a larger more efficient lock under construction. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 14:30
|Photo ID:
|9570799
|VIRIN:
|260312-A-EO110-1013
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season [Image 10 of 10], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
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