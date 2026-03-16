Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season

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The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s park rangers pose during a tour of the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project March 12, 2026, on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, Tennessee, during the annual Park Ranger Workshop. The park rangers benefitted from visiting the navigation lock that is being replaced by a larger more efficient lock under construction. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)