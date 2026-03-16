Historian Jim Ogden, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, leads Nashville District’s park rangers on a tour of Point Park March 11, 2026, at Lookout Mountain, Tennessee, during the annual Park Ranger Workshop. The park rangers benefitted from the National Park Service presentation that demonstrated how storytelling can be impactful and educational. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 14:30
|Photo ID:
|9570796
|VIRIN:
|260311-A-EO110-2003
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|13.19 MB
|Location:
|LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season [Image 10 of 10], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
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