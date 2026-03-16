Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season

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Historian Jim Ogden, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, leads Nashville District’s park rangers on a tour of Point Park March 11, 2026, at Lookout Mountain, Tennessee, during the annual Park Ranger Workshop. The park rangers benefitted from the National Park Service presentation that demonstrated how storytelling can be impactful and educational. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)