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    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season [Image 5 of 10]

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    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season

    CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Archaeologist Catharine Wood, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Planning Branch, gives a presentation about protecting cultural sites and artifacts March 11, 2026, during the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s annual Park Ranger Workshop at Chattanooga State Community College in Chattanooga, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 14:30
    Photo ID: 9570790
    VIRIN: 260311-A-EO110-1001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 8.1 MB
    Location: CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season [Image 10 of 10], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season

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    TAGS

    Nashville District
    Archaeologist
    Catherine Wood
    Park Ranger Workshop
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

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