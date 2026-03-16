Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season

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Archaeologist Catharine Wood, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Planning Branch, gives a presentation about protecting cultural sites and artifacts March 11, 2026, during the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s annual Park Ranger Workshop at Chattanooga State Community College in Chattanooga, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)