Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season

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Chickamauga Lockmaster Paul Weaver (Center) leads Nashville District’s park rangers on a tour of the active navigation lock March 12, 2026, on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, Tennessee, during the annual Park Ranger Workshop. The park rangers benefitted from visiting the navigation lock that is being replaced by a larger more efficient lock under construction. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)