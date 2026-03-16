Nashville District’s park rangers pose for a photo March 10, 2026, at the entrance of Point Park in Lookout Mountain, Tennessee, during the annual Park Ranger Workshop. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers constructed this “Corps Castle” in 1905 at the nation’s first National Military Park. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 14:30
|Photo ID:
|9570795
|VIRIN:
|260311-A-EO110-2001
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|11.38 MB
|Location:
|LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season [Image 10 of 10], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
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