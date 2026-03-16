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    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season [Image 7 of 10]

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    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season

    LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Nashville District’s park rangers pose for a photo March 10, 2026, at the entrance of Point Park in Lookout Mountain, Tennessee, during the annual Park Ranger Workshop. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers constructed this “Corps Castle” in 1905 at the nation’s first National Military Park. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 14:30
    Photo ID: 9570795
    VIRIN: 260311-A-EO110-2001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 11.38 MB
    Location: LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season [Image 10 of 10], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season
    Rangers complete readiness training, gear up for recreation season

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    TAGS

    Nashville District
    Park Rangers
    Park Ranger Workshop
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Point Park

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